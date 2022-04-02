BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

