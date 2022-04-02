BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

