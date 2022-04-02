BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5,029.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

