Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 141.18 ($1.85) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.57. The company has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

