Berenberg Bank Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $0.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of GAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.