Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 18,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.