Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $262.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.80.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

