Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.