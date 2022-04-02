Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,373,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

