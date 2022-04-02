Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires Shares of 11,771 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $95,717,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 7,342.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 1,077,939 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $34,956,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 3,145,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663 in the last quarter.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

