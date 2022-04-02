Beam Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $47.18 million and $13.84 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057645 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 110,956,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

