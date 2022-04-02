Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of BECN opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

