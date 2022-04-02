Beacon Minerals Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:BCN)

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
