Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.44 ($114.77).

BMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BMW traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €79.00 ($86.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

