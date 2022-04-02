Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.44 ($114.77).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.00 ($86.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

