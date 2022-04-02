Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

RGI stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,839. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.51 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

