Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $399,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. 641,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

