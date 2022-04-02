Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $489,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,037,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

