Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $14.50 on Friday, reaching $363.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

