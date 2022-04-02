Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,344,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $521.89. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

