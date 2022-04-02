Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 262 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE:K traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

