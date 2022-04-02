Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBB traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $133.06. 2,234,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,332. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
