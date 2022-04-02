Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 34,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,096,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

