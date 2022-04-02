Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

