Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

Basid Coin (BASID) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $470,146.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

