Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $195.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

