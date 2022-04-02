Barclays Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $41.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

