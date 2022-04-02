Barclays Raises Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $6.50

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

