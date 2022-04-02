Barclays Lowers Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.66). 97,140,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,993,063. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.