Barclays Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $20.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

