Barclays Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $20.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.