Barclays Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.
Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keywords Studios (KYYWF)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.