Barclays Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

