Barclays Cuts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.40

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.40.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 671,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

