Barclays Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNP. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.