Bank of The West Sells 39,456 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

