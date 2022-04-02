Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.