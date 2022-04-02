Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 68.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

