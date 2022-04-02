Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$163.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

