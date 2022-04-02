Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00011818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $191.83 million and $62.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00108656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

