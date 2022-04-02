Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $5.19 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.58 million and approximately $62.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00011175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00108381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

