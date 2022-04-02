Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.