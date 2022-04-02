Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €5.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.92 ($4.30).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.