BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

BANF opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

