Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.