B. Riley Comments on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

