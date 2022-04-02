Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196,919.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 224.7% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $196,919.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

