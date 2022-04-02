Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will report sales of $177.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AX opened at $46.03 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.