Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

AVT opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

