Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.4%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 2,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

