AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.55 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

