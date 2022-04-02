Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

